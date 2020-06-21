$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $9.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 million to $11.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.33 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet downgraded Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 2,038,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $2,154,253.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit