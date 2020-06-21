$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $9.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 million to $11.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.33 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet downgraded Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 2,038,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $2,154,253.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

