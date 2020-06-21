$57.33 Million in Sales Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $57.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.12 million to $72.53 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $425.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.03 million to $471.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $575.06 million, with estimates ranging from $562.49 million to $587.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 27.47%.

CPLG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE CPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 3,064,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,715. The company has a market cap of $234.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 174,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

