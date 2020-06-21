Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARAY. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,554,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 106,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARAY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 669,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 1.99. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

