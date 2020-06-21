Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.81 on Friday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$10.94 and a twelve month high of C$21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.79 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.80.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$747.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.1296134 EPS for the current year.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.36.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

