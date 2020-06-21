Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Hits $9.24 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $7,585.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00690769 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

