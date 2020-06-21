AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 7,694,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

