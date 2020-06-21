Agrocoin (AGRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.40 Million

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $1.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, Agrocoin has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.52 or 0.05484447 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official message board is medium.com/@agrocoin.org . Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io . Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

