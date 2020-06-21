Analysts Anticipate LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 96 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,336. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. LiqTech International had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts predict that LiqTech International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

