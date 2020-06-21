Analysts Expect Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Announce ($0.13) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Alta Equipment Group’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 159 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ALTG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,680. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.