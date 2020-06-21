Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report sales of $18.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.31 million and the lowest is $17.37 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $18.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.19 million to $78.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.18 million, with estimates ranging from $76.29 million to $79.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDUS. B. Riley upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

FDUS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 191,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.68. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 257.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

