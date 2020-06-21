Analysts Expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Post ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kaleyra an industry rank of 193 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.21. 87,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,407. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $137.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

