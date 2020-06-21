Analysts Set $36.50 Target Price for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

