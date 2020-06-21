Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$12.20

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.30.

FM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.29. 10,581,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,897. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -37.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

