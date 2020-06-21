apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0915 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

