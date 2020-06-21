Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 363.14 ($4.62).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price (down previously from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.34) to GBX 332 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.71)) on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

LON AV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 278.70 ($3.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.61. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,736.08).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

