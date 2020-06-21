BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,207.37% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. BioNano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Several analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.50.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

