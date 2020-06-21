BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $10,539.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018637 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,023,094 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

