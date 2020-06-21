BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,716,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.37. 1,875,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $519.96 and its 200-day moving average is $496.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

