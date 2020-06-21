Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of BGB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
About Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund
