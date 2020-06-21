Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Kucoin and Binance. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $81,617.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

