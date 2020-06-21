Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 917.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 469,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,649. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

