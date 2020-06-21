Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Receives $47.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

BRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brady by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brady by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 627,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brady has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

