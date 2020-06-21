Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives $10.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

