Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and $1.14 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

