Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $8.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

CRON stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 6,466,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,187. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.