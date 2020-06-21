Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.45 Million

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $8.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $7.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $43.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $50.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $174.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,705.97% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

CRON stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.42. 6,466,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,187. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit