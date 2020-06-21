Brokerages Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to Post ($0.26) Earnings Per Share

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 88 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

REDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of REDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 137,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.98. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.