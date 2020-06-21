Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $34.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.20 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $46.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $196.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $217.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 256,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $321.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Clarus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Clarus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

