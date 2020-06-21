Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post ($1.34) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 159 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

VVI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 336,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,336. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $306.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Viad will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Viad by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.