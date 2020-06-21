Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $8.50

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 91.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 3,534,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,536. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

