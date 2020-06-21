Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $62.63

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 509,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,453. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

