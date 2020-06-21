Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target at $1.41

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in HEXO by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 3,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in HEXO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in HEXO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HEXO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,781,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

