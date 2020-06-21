Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $52,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,367.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 115,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,346. Kirby has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

