Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Price Target at C$5.04

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 742,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,140. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

