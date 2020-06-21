Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Price Target at $139.25

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 247,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,793. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

