Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,353,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,670,000 after buying an additional 813,837 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,700,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. 458,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $61.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.