Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($1.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%.

Shares of CUK opened at $14.92 on Friday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

