CashBet Coin (CBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,533.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $17,533.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.52 or 0.05484447 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004453 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.