Centauri Trading 49.7% Higher This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $39,535.69 and $196.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. During the last week, Centauri has traded up 49.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.56 or 0.05509494 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

