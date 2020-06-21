Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.65.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

XEC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,658. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

