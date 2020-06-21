Civitas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Civitas has a market capitalization of $100,825.43 and approximately $70.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00463125 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024293 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010180 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003466 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,609,235 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

