Consensus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028041 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 341.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,557.82 or 1.02292794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00090496 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.