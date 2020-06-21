ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0028

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.62 million and $335,662.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.