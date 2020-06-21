Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Given $11.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 112.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 541,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,201. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $406.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

