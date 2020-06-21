Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00028041 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $499.61 million and approximately $82.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 341.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,557.82 or 1.02292794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00090496 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.