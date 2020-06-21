Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Get Criteo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 243,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,142. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76. The company has a market cap of $772.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.