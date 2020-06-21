CryptoPing (PING) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $206,790.15 and approximately $1,470.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.01852891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00171969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00111084 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

