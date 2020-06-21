Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Update

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Daseke alerts:

In other Daseke news, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 672,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,041. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.