Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded down $4.44 on Friday, reaching $196.01. 590,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

