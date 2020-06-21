DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.33.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,196 shares of company stock worth $24,044,097 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. 1,697,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,597. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $428.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 257.46 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

