Diamond Platform Token Price Hits $5.85 on Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Diamond Platform Token has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $4,947.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00062754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.10 or 0.05497559 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,566 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.